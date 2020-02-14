Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Shares of PG opened at $124.96 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.11. The stock has a market cap of $311.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

