Cavalier Investments LLC Buys New Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 130,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,144 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

Shares of SAIA opened at $95.38 on Friday. Saia Inc has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.25.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

