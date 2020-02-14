Cavalier Investments LLC Takes Position in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Digital Turbine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

APPS stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $554.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.57. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 30.89% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

