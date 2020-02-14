Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $58.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

