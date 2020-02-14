Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,600 Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,036,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHCT. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.84.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.93 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.40%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Creative Planning Buys New Shares in Northwest Pipe
IHS Markit Ltd Shares Acquired by Creative Planning
Creative Planning Has $305,000 Stock Position in Stitch Fix Inc
Everest Re Group Ltd Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New
Apple Inc. Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC
