Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,600 Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,036,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHCT. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.84.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.93 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.40%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

