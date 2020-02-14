7,544 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JDIV. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

