SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,937,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 277,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,636 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $137.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.80. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $105.26 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

