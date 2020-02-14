6,468 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 117,433 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 389,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Creative Planning Buys New Shares in Northwest Pipe
Creative Planning Buys New Shares in Northwest Pipe
IHS Markit Ltd Shares Acquired by Creative Planning
IHS Markit Ltd Shares Acquired by Creative Planning
Creative Planning Has $305,000 Stock Position in Stitch Fix Inc
Creative Planning Has $305,000 Stock Position in Stitch Fix Inc
Everest Re Group Ltd Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New
Everest Re Group Ltd Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New
Apple Inc. Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.
Apple Inc. Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report