6,468 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 117,433 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 389,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.