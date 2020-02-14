Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPEM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPEM stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.48. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $58.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.