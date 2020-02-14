Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 723 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 351,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after acquiring an additional 106,468 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 333,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,240,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.66 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average is $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 75.92%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

