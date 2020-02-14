Cavalier Investments LLC Invests $344,000 in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FTAI opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

