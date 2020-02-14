Creative Planning Grows Stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 348.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter worth $85,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Proto Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $88.75 and a 1 year high of $119.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair downgraded Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

