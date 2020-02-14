Creative Planning Invests $276,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Creative Planning bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $15.58 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

