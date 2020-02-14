Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 95,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3,484.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $3.01 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

