Creative Planning Sells 5,597 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 66,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

