Creative Planning Sells 1,085 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 704,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 575,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,098,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 335,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.41%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.