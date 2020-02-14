Creative Planning Buys New Position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 342.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 291.5% during the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 40,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

