Creative Planning Purchases 4,304 Shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gabelli Multimedia Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 313,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $33,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Marangi purchased 2,000 shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

GGT opened at $8.26 on Friday. Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

About Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.