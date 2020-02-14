Creative Planning Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.