Creative Planning Buys New Shares in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banner by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Banner by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137,725 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

In other Banner news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANR. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.