Creative Planning Has $254,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 912.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 418,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,852 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 115,777 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,075,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 77,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of EV stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

