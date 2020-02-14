Creative Planning Buys Shares of 2,253 Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura increased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

NYSE:HLT opened at $112.96 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $78.59 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.