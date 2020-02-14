Insider Selling: Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Sells 6,231 Shares of Stock

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $157,083.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick L. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, February 11th, Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,500 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $112,860.00.

LARK stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $115.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 100,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.