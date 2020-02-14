William D. Moss Sells 6,623 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $155,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 277,058 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 89,143 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.