William D. Moss Sells 6,623 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $155,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 277,058 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 89,143 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: Landmark Bancorp Inc Director Sells 6,231 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Landmark Bancorp Inc Director Sells 6,231 Shares of Stock
William D. Moss Sells 6,623 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. Stock
William D. Moss Sells 6,623 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. Stock
Exxon Mobil Co. CEO Darren W. Woods Buys 2,858 Shares
Exxon Mobil Co. CEO Darren W. Woods Buys 2,858 Shares
Trinity Industries Inc Director Acquires $167,721.92 in Stock
Trinity Industries Inc Director Acquires $167,721.92 in Stock
Performance Food Group Co Director Matthew C. Flanigan Acquires 3,987 Shares
Performance Food Group Co Director Matthew C. Flanigan Acquires 3,987 Shares
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc Major Shareholder Sells $161,677.00 in Stock
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc Major Shareholder Sells $161,677.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report