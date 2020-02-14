Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren W. Woods Buys 2,858 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.93 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $253.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

