Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren W. Woods Buys 2,858 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.93 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $253.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.