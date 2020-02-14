Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Acquires $167,721.92 in Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 8,002 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $167,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TRN opened at $21.94 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

