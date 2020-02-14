Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan Acquires 3,987 Shares

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $375,666.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $355,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,236 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,281 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
