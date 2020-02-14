Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan Acquires 3,987 Shares

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $375,666.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $355,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,236 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,281 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

