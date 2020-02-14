Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Major Shareholder Sells $161,677.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $161,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,905 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $129,910.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $306,888.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $309,024.00.

Shares of CRNX opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.15. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

