Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Director Acquires $214,280.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:PFGC opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $54.49.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
