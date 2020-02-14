Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Director Acquires $214,280.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

