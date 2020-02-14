Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 13,326 Shares

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $147,652.08. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,066 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $67,029.30.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,203.30.

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,638.48.

NYSE PHD opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 52,701 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,399,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 577,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 735,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

