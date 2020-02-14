Insider Selling: Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) CFO Sells $231,793.90 in Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $231,793.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,056.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.92. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $46.81.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.