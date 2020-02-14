Christopher Fikry Acquires 7,400 Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) insider Christopher Fikry purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $31.86 on Friday. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

