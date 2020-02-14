Michele Buck Sells 1,500 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,165,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56.

On Friday, January 17th, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $220,245.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $574,685.04.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.14. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.02. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $107.82 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Hershey by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after buying an additional 401,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hershey by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,899,000 after buying an additional 265,071 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

