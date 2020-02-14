Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Director Sells $141,012.98 in Stock

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $141,012.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,586.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $290.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 130,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

