Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $200,245.05 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,865 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $200,245.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,695.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ben Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 7th, Ben Sutherland sold 1,014 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $105,131.52.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.53. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 566,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $4,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: Landmark Bancorp Inc Director Sells 6,231 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Landmark Bancorp Inc Director Sells 6,231 Shares of Stock
William D. Moss Sells 6,623 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. Stock
William D. Moss Sells 6,623 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. Stock
Exxon Mobil Co. CEO Darren W. Woods Buys 2,858 Shares
Exxon Mobil Co. CEO Darren W. Woods Buys 2,858 Shares
Trinity Industries Inc Director Acquires $167,721.92 in Stock
Trinity Industries Inc Director Acquires $167,721.92 in Stock
Performance Food Group Co Director Matthew C. Flanigan Acquires 3,987 Shares
Performance Food Group Co Director Matthew C. Flanigan Acquires 3,987 Shares
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc Major Shareholder Sells $161,677.00 in Stock
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc Major Shareholder Sells $161,677.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report