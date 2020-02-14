Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $200,245.05 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,865 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $200,245.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,695.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ben Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Ben Sutherland sold 1,014 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $105,131.52.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.53. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 566,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $4,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

