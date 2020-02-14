Scott Peter Seidelmann Sells 2,833 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $244,686.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,873.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Peter Seidelmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of Omnicell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $109,280.04.

On Friday, November 15th, Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of Omnicell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,475.00.

OMCL opened at $90.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

