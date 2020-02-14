Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) CEO Acquires $235,439.25 in Stock

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 5,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $235,439.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,404.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $934.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. Stewart Information Services Corp has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $44.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

