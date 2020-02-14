UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) VP Sells $153,257.60 in Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $153,257.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UNF opened at $210.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.73. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.69. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $134.16 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in UniFirst by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

