Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells $221,880.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EA stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $114.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average is $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,245,000 after acquiring an additional 827,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after acquiring an additional 813,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,515,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,719 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 413,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,652,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

