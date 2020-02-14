Citigroup Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $110.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XPO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.75.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $12,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after buying an additional 976,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $26,391,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after buying an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

