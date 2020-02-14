Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

