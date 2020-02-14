Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evotec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of EVTCY opened at $56.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Evotec had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $127.05 million during the quarter.

About Evotec

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.