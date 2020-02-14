Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.25 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Citigroup Increases XPO Logistics Price Target to $110.00
Citigroup Increases XPO Logistics Price Target to $110.00
Sandstorm Gold Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Sandstorm Gold Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Evotec Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Evotec Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Centerra Gold Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC
Centerra Gold Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC
Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Fire & Flower
Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Fire & Flower
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Piraeus Bank to Overweight
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Piraeus Bank to Overweight


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report