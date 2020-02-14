Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.25 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

