Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.10 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 241.96% from the stock’s previous close.

FFLWF opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Fire & Flower has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market. As of April 5, 2019, the company operated 11 Fire & Flower branded stores in Canada. It is also involved in wholesale cannabis supply business in Saskatchewan.

