JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) to Overweight

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BPIRY stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Piraeus Bank has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

Piraeus Bank Company Profile

Piraeus Bank SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. It offers time, structured, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, working capital, project, and real estate loans; overdrafts; and credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

