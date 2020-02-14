Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,358 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.05.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

Several analysts have commented on ATO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.27.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

