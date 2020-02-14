Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 151,163 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 818,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 145,371 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 78,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

