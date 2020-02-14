Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 760.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after buying an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,612,000 after buying an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,066.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,132.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $885.51 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

