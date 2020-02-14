ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Position Trimmed by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,642,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after buying an additional 455,143 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $242,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

