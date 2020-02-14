Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

